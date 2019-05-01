Justin Bieber Returns Next Week… With Ed Sheeran?

Over the years, it hasn’t been easy to be a Justin Bieber fan. He’s given us some major ups and downs, and lately, it’s been all about the feels. We’ve been worried about his health, and where he’s at mentally. We’ve been wishing him the best in his new marriage. We’ve been hoping he would find some peace away from the spotlight. And only a month ago, he said it’d be a while till we got new music.
View this post on Instagram
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
Needless to say, we were stunned when he was suddenly whisked on stage at Coachella by Ariana, his first time on stage in 2 years. And then we were overjoyed when he made the shocking announcement “album coming soon”.
Thank you @AlfredoFlores for capturing this iconic moment of Justin Bieber onstage tonight at Coachella! pic.twitter.com/DKGfE6wu86
— Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) April 22, 2019
But, the rollercoaster didn’t stop there. The next day, we discovered there was a new definition of “soon”. Justin apparently didn’t mean soon as in weeks or months, but soon as in A YEAR or so. UGGGGHHHH!
BUT WAIT…
Fast forward to today as Justin shared THIS!
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 30, 2019
Scooter Braun did too!
— Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) April 30, 2019
As did Ed Sheeran (in his own special way!)
And just 5 days ago…
@edsheeran big fan
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 25, 2019
TMZ did say that while the album might take a while, Justin did have new songs done, and that he’s working on crafting the right sound for the album. After all, it’s not like he completely left. He was on last year’s DJ Khaled track “No Brainer,” as well as Lil Dickey’s “Earth” just the other week. But THIS might just be his OWN track, with Ed Sheeran as a guest!
At least, that’s our guess. And while “10” might seem cryptic, we in the industry know most singles drop at midnight eastern on Fridays, like Taylor did last week. And you know what is 10 days from now? Friday, May 10th. That makes 2 “10”s. 10 days away… the 10th… way less cryptic than those Taylor teases.
However, Justin has been known to be a prankster. So who knows. Maybe he’s cashing in on the Taylor hype making jokes for headlines. Honestly it wouldn’t surprise us, but we sure hope not.