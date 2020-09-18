Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper Drop New Track

‘Holy’ is the new track and the short film plus the full lyrics. Look for cameos from actors Wilder Valderrama and Ryan Destiny
Verse 1: Justin Bieber
I hear a lot about sinners
Don’t think that I’ll be a saint
But I might go down to the river
‘Cause the way the sky opens up when we touch
Yeah, it’s making me say
Chorus:
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on God
Running to the altar like a track star
Can’t wait another second
‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Hold me feels so holy
Verse 2: Justin Bieber
I don’t do well with drama
And no I can’t stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no, no)
I don’t believe in nirvana
But the way that we love in the night gave me life
Baby, I can’t explain
Repeat Chorus
Bridge: Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper
They say we’re too young
The pimps and the players say “Don’t go crushing”
Wise men say fools rush in, but I don’t know
They say we’re too young
The pimps and the players say “Don’t go crushing”
Wise men say fools rush in, but I don’t know
Verse 3: Chance the Rapper
The first step pleases the Father, might be the hardest to take
But when you come out of the water, I’m a believer
My heart is fleshy, life is short with temper like Joe Pesci
They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy
But they don’t see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi
Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi’ hit the jet speed
When they get messy, go lefty like Lionel Messi
Let’s take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jet ski
I know the spots that go the best weed, we going next week
I wanna, I wanna honor you, bridegroom, I’m my father’s child
I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father’s proud
If you make it to the water, He’ll part the clouds
I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud
Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up
Formalize the union in communion, He can trust
I know I ain’t leaving you like I know He ain’t leaving us
I know we believe in God, and I know God believes in us
Repeat Chorus