Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper Drop New Track

‘Holy’ is the new track and the short film plus the full lyrics. Look for cameos from actors Wilder Valderrama and Ryan Destiny

Verse 1: Justin Bieber

I hear a lot about sinners

Don’t think that I’ll be a saint

But I might go down to the river

‘Cause the way the sky opens up when we touch

Yeah, it’s making me say

Chorus:

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on God

Running to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second

‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Hold me feels so holy

Verse 2: Justin Bieber

I don’t do well with drama

And no I can’t stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no, no)

I don’t believe in nirvana

But the way that we love in the night gave me life

Baby, I can’t explain

Repeat Chorus

Bridge: Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper

They say we’re too young

The pimps and the players say “Don’t go crushing”

Wise men say fools rush in, but I don’t know

They say we’re too young

The pimps and the players say “Don’t go crushing”

Wise men say fools rush in, but I don’t know

Verse 3: Chance the Rapper

The first step pleases the Father, might be the hardest to take

But when you come out of the water, I’m a believer

My heart is fleshy, life is short with temper like Joe Pesci

They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy

But they don’t see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi

Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi’ hit the jet speed

When they get messy, go lefty like Lionel Messi

Let’s take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jet ski

I know the spots that go the best weed, we going next week

I wanna, I wanna honor you, bridegroom, I’m my father’s child

I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father’s proud

If you make it to the water, He’ll part the clouds

I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud

Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up

Formalize the union in communion, He can trust

I know I ain’t leaving you like I know He ain’t leaving us

I know we believe in God, and I know God believes in us

Repeat Chorus