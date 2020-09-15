Listen Live
Search for Don Lewis
source: Youtube

Carole Baskin On DWTS & Justice For Don Lewis

cosmo September 15, 2020 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

All the talk has been about Carole Baskin joining the cast of DWTS and she had her debut performance last night. We also heard from the family of her missing husband Don Lewis.

Don’s three daughters, Gail, Linda and Donna, along with his former assistant asked for anyone  with information regarding Don’s disappearance to please come forward.

“Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997. His family deserves answers; they deserve justice. Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?”

-Family lawyer John Phillips

 

Did you miss Carole’s performance? Yep! You guessed it she danced to “Eye Of The Tiger”

 

