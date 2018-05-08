JUST WHAT IS THE MET GALA

Everywhere you look all you are seeing is Met Gala this, Met Gala that. She wore what? He did huh?

What the heck is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the MetBall, is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. It marks the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit. -Wikipedia

tom brady looks like he's about to ask a room full of people to suspend their disbelief and believe in the power of magic just for one night pic.twitter.com/VO98UB5gyq — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 7, 2018

Ariana Grande wore a Sistine Chapel “painting” dress

Rapper 2 Chainz proposed to his longtime girlfriend (again) on the red carpet