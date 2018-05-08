Listen Live
JUST WHAT IS THE MET GALA

cosmo May 8, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Everywhere you look all you are seeing is Met Gala this, Met Gala that. She wore what? He did huh? 

What the heck is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the MetBall, is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. It marks the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit.  -Wikipedia

 

Met Gala 2018 Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”

Ariana Grande wore a Sistine Chapel “painting” dress

Rapper 2 Chainz proposed to his longtime girlfriend (again) on the red carpet

 

