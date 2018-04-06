Junior Achievement Trivia Night with Y107

Join the Y107 staff for Junior Achievement in Central Missouri’s Trivia Night on April 26, 2018 at the Elks Lodge in Columbia.

The night is filled with food, fun and drinks to support JA in Central Missouri. Y107’s Cosmo will host as teams will play 1o rounds of trivia, each round with different themes. All proceeds go directly to the local JA to support the students in Columbia, Boonville and other mid-Missouri schools. Compete against the Y107 team, featuring Jax, Carson, Jordan, and Hannah!

Click here to get registered.

When: April 26 from 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Where: Elks Lodge

4747 E. Elks Lodge Drive

Columbia, MO 65201

Contact Info:

Phone: 5732206027

Email: callbritton@jastl.org