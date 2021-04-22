Do You Need Joy in Your Life?

During lockdown, most people subscribed to extra streaming services and discovered shows they never would have otherwise. Apple TV + had some gems including the Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell, which was AMAZING. But their other gem went a bit under the radar.

Ted Lasso, staring Jason Sudeikis, was one of the most heartwarming, joyful comedy shows that has been released in a very long time. Just hearing the premise might be something you think you can skip over, but do NOT make that mistake, you will be very happy you watched the show.

From Google:

Small-time football coach Ted Lasso is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

Like, eh… okay. Could be funny. Other things are on the watch-list though.

NO. Trust me. Watch season 1. And do it soon because…. season 2’s trailer just dropped. And for those who DO know the joy of Ted Lasso, here you go:

Get to binging!