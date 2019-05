This is not a drill! JONAS BROTHERS WILL HAVE 2 TOUR STOPS IN MISSOURI!!!!

I think we’ve all be a little concerned over the past few years that we’d never see the Jonas Brothers in concert again. But now we know that they’ll be here in Missouri TWICE in September for their Happiness Begins tour! Along with Kevin, Nick and Joe, this tour will also include Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw! You can get your tickets a day early using the promo code Y107

Once Tickets go on sale, you can get tickets to the St. Louis show here

and the Kansas City show here