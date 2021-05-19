Jonas Brothers Coming to STL Sept. 7th

For the first time in almost two years, there’s a POP CONCERT TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!

The Jonas Brothers are coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater just outside St. Louis on September 7th, with opening act, Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 27th at 10a.

Click here to get your tickets.

Let’s just call this the summer of the Jonas Brothers! First, we learned they would be headed to Milwaukee Summerfest this year. That was a sigh of relief, as Nick just put out his “Spaceman” solo album, leading to speculation of another hiatus, as Kevin echoed when Nick hosted SNL in February.

Then, NBC announced they are going to have a one-hour Summer TV special July 21 in time for the Olympics called “Olympic Dreams“, where the boys will show off their athletic abilities competing in Olympic sports. No doubt, this will be HYSTERICAL!

Then YESTERDAY, on twitter, they shared a post of them trying to Facetime Kelsea Ballerini, leading many to speculate what that was about.

In the meantime, rumors began swirling that the Bros would be performing live at the BBMA’s which Nick is hosting this Sunday, thanks to an interview Nick did with ET Wednesday morning.

Then this morning, the news dropped and it all made sense: The Jonas Brother will be TOURING this summer, and the Facetime was to ask Kelsea to join them. She admits it was a “13-year-old me dream come true”.

And so, the “Remember This” Tour was announced. But we’re sure there’s more coming. For example, “Remember This” must be the name of the new album that’ll be dropping before the tour, right? AND, if they’re touring with Kelsea, my guess is they have a single with Kelsea. Will THAT be the song they’ll perform LIVE at the Billboards, if that does indeed happen? We’ll definitely be watching Sunday night to find out.

Bigger question: Will that collab be a front-runner for the infamous “Song of the Summer”? (can’t believe it’s time to discuss that already!)