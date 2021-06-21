Jonas Brothers Release Tokyo Olympics Song

‘Remember This’ is latest track from the Jonas Bros and it is the theme for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Don’t miss the Jonas Bros when they come to STL on Tuesday September 7th at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Kelsea Ballerini GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!!!!

The brothers teased this new song a bit ago at the Billboard Music Awards and this weekend they dropped the lyric video and new song.

‘Remember This’ will feature during NBC’s coverage of the Games in the U.S. and will also appear in the NBC special Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. The special lands on July 21st, two days before the official opening ceremony on July 23rd.