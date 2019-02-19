THIS IS NOT A DRILL! The Jonas Brothers are rumored to be reuniting and people are freaking out about it on Twitter.

I haven't had so much fangirl anxiety in years I'm panicking #JonasBrothersreunion pic.twitter.com/uKOIsZqREb — Alexis🌹#Sucker #JONASBROTHERS (@Alexisnightstar) February 19, 2019

US Weekly reports that the brothers might be planning an epic reunion and even re-branding themselves as JONAS.

Kevin and Joe have not publicly said anything, but Nick has been liking a LOT of tweets with the hashtag #jonasbrothersreunion.

A lot has happened since the brothers decided to go their own way. Kevin is married with two children. Joe is currently a member of the band DNCE and engaged to Sophie Turner. Finally, Nick just had the wedding of the year to Priyanka Chopra and has a very successful solo career.

As for me, I have was a HUGE Jonas Brothers fan back in the day and even made a YouTube video about it. WARNING: Please excuse the video quality and the lack of editing, I was young.

Who do we need to talk to to make this Jonas Brothers reunion a reality?