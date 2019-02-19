Listen Live
Jonas Brothers are RUMORED to be reuniting

Liz February 19, 2019 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! The Jonas Brothers are rumored to be reuniting and people are freaking out about it on Twitter. 

US Weekly reports that the brothers might be planning an epic reunion and even re-branding themselves as JONAS. 

Kevin and Joe have not publicly said anything, but Nick has been liking a LOT of tweets with the hashtag #jonasbrothersreunion. 

A lot has happened since the brothers decided to go their own way. Kevin is married with two children. Joe is currently a member of the band DNCE and engaged to Sophie Turner. Finally, Nick just had the wedding of the year to Priyanka Chopra and has a very successful solo career. 

As for me, I have was a HUGE Jonas Brothers fan back in the day and even made a YouTube video about it.  WARNING: Please excuse the video quality and the lack of editing, I was young. 

Who do we need to talk to to make this Jonas Brothers reunion a reality? 

