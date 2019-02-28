Jonas Brothers Are Back! New Single Tonight!

While we’ve been sitting here staring at Taylor Swift’s Instagram, the Jonas Brothers have FINALLY revealed the rumors and speculation are true…

THEY’RE BACK!

Honestly, should we be surprised? After disbanding to do their own thing back in 2013, their twitter and Instagram were suddenly reactivated in January of 2018. While Nick denied the reunion, he wasn’t too convincing. Then a few weeks ago, he started liking comments about a reunion. DNCE hype has slowed, but the value of Nick and Joe are still strong. It was long overdue for Kevin to get back with the Bros!

The announcement comes by way of posts on their Instagram earlier today…

…as well as the release of this Carpool Karaoke teaser, featuring a bit of the new single, “Sucker”.

The full song drops at 11p CST tonight, with more to be revealed next week as they “takeover” the Late Late Show for the week.

How can you NOT be freaking out right now?!?!

Sucker sounds AMAZING btw. Agree?