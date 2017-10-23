Join Y107 For Trunk or Treat

Y107 invites you to celebrate Halloween safely with a couple Trunk or Treat events this upcoming weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 28th: Hickman High School in Columbia

Get out the Vote will host the event from 12p-3p in the Hickman Parking lot. The event will include a car show and a costume contest.

Sunday, Oct. 29th: Jefferson City Jaycees Fairground

Join Y107 and the Jefferson City Jaycees at the Fairgrounds from 2p-5p. The cost is a $1 donation per kid, but it goes to a great cause. Proceeds this year will be donated to “Operation T.O.Y.S.” Operation T.O.Y.S. is held every year during December, it provides children of Cole County the opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves and family while being accompanied by a member of area Emergency personnel. Cosmo and Carson will be on hand with the decorated Y107 van!

Hope to see you out at Trunk or Treat this weekend!