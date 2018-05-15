John Cena Still in Love With Nikki Bella

If you missed the video of the John Cena literally pouring his entire heart on the table with Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb from the Today Show Monday, you are seriously missing out but just make sure to grab a couple tissues before you press play! I warned you! You will thank me later.

The WWE star opened up about his recent split from fiance Nikki Bella, telling Hoda and Kathie that he is still hoping they can get back together, and adds that he hopes to have children with her. One of the main reasons they split in the first place was over the topic of having children. She wanted them, he didn’t so what does the girl do in that situation?… Move on. Completely heart broken and torn apart the former wrestler took no shame on letting the world in on exactly how much he would do anything to get her back AND give her children now. When asked how he’s doing after the break up, “It’s up and it’s down. It’s incredibly reflective, which is amazing, but it’s very difficult. I had my heart broken out of nowhere…or for me it was out of nowhere. Anyone who has experienced that knows it comes with a series of bad feelings.” YIKES in come the tears. The man has come to terms with himself, taken a couple good looks the mirror and realizes she is the one he is supposed to be with.

The 41 year old continued: “I still love Nicole, I would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole. It was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended.” I applaud the man for putting it all out there and as a woman on the outside looking in, I don’t know the inside details of their relationship and everything behind the scenes, but I feel like she should give him another shot, don’t you? I mean, the guy literally sipped wine and held back the tears while Kathie and Hoda did the opposite. I think we’re all hoping a fairy tale wedding is in store and maybe, just maybe they’ll make some cute little baby wrestler/divas out of this. Stay true to your heart John! Check out the heart wrenching video below!