Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:
Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers band performs on NBC TODAY SHOW at Rockefeller Plaza L
shutterstock/lev radin

Joe Jonas Crashed a JoBros Themed Soul Cycle

Kristin Monica 13 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

What would you do if you were working up a sweat, pedaling your heart out, and then Joe Jonas walked in? He posted this experience with SoulCycle on his Instagram… he went in to ask who was winning the Jonas Brothers Versus One Direction themed class, and was informed that, unfortunately, it was One Direction that was looking like the winner… that is until Joe walked in. The look on participants faces, and even the instructor swore when she saw him!

Check out the video below, but like I said, there’s a tiny bit of swearing, so if you’re at work or around kids, headphones on!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Zimmer
Copyright 2021, Y107. All Rights Reserved