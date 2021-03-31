Now that we’re starting to see the light at the end of this tunnel called Covid-19, places are starting to fully open back up, and more jobs are available than ever! If you’ve found yourself out of work, laid off, or furloughed during the pandemic, this prospect seems exciting.

BUT with the influx of opportunities comes the possibility of a crappy job disguised as the best job ever! A reddit thread asked “what are your job/company red flags?” Basically, what things could be said during the posting/interview process that would make you hesitant to accept an offer if you were given one. Here’s a summary of what people said:

Any “marketing” job postings that are super vague are most likely a sketchy sales job

Beware of jobs seeking “ninjas,” “gurus,” “wizards,” or any type of trendy terminology.

Any job that can hire you on the spot- means there’s a ton of turnover.

A large number of employees who have worked there 6 months or less

If they don’t provide free coffee in the office

When the interviewer says “How do you feel about working with people you don’t like?” – It could mean there are a lot of unlikable people that work there.

If the employees seem miserable

The words “unlimited income potential” in a posting

“You will wear many hats” most likely means you will do the job of three people, but be paid the salary of one.

Any office that has dead potted plants

When the interviewer acts as though you should be grateful to have an interview with their company

Talking about another candidate during your interview

Lack of furniture in the office

Group Interviews

Too many positive Glassdoor reviews that all say basically the same thing- HR created fake accounts to give fake reviews to up the score.

More than two in-person interviews for a non-management job

When the interviewer tells you they were actively trying to keep the employee formerly in your position from getting promoted just so they didn’t have to hire again.

Have you had any of the situations on this list? Anything you’d add to the list? Comment below! Of course, not all these things mean anything is wrong. But if you’re finding quite a few of these occurring, it might be a good idea to “tread lightly”.

If you ARE looking for a job in MidMo, you can find LOCAL jobs looking for LOCAL people (aka no sending you to another state just for a job), with our friends at MidMoHires.com. In fact, you can find jobs with US at Zimmer Communications there, too!