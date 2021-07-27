This TikToker Shares His Tip On Acing Your Job Interview

Whether you found what is hopefully your next job at midmohires.com, or you’re up for a promotion where you already work, this TikToker has a pretty neat tip.

Basically, when you get to the “do you have any questions” part of the interview process, you’re supposed to ask some variation of the question “When you look ahead six months to a year from now, and you picture the person in this role doing an excellent job, what do you picture?” Not only does it show you’re committed to the job, but it also is likely to give you the true picture of what the employer is looking for. Check out the video below.

