Jen’s Get Fit Group Membership and Supplement Starter Stack Sweepstakes

Y107 Staff August 20, 2020 Uncategorized Leave a comment

Do you struggle finding time to work out but want a strong body and mind? Let Jen's Get Fit Group help you out!

Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned athlete, Jen's Get Fit Group can work for you! With workouts only 24 minutes a day you can get in a full body workout and isolate each muscle group to create the best, strongest version of you!

Enter to win a prize pack valued at $300 including:

  • A 6 month membership to Jen's Get Fit Group
  • Jen's Starter Stack which includes:
  • Protein Powder
  • Greens

*Only available to new members. Existing members do not qualify.

