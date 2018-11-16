EDIBLE SLIME IS HERE AND WE CAN’T WAIT TO TRY IT!

As an adult, I still get excited when someone is playing with slime. I always beg for it to be my turn. Now, I would be lying to you if I said I never thought about eating slime. I love the way it looks and smells! I always wondered what it would be like to one day eat it.

Well.. today is the day!

YES, edible slime is a thing! Thank you Jello-O! They released two flavors: Unicorn slime (strawberry) and MONSTER (lime). Honestly, I am both excited and nervous about this. I can’t stop the voice of my mother in my head telling me, “not to play with my food.”

JELL-O PLAY Edible Slime has arrived! Pour it, squeeze it, and even eat it! Available now for pre-order on Amazon #JELLOSLIME https://t.co/9kCCOKcVQ6 & https://t.co/ccZUPyokXD — JELL-O Play (@JELLOPlay) November 15, 2018

Are you excited to play with your food?