Listen Live
Breaking News
Picture of a boy holding slime.
jarabee123

EDIBLE SLIME IS HERE AND WE CAN’T WAIT TO TRY IT!

Destiny November 16, 2018 Destiny's Blog Leave a comment

As an adult, I still get excited when someone is playing with slime. I always beg for it to be my turn. Now, I would be lying to you if I said I never thought about eating slime. I love the way it looks and smells! I always wondered what it would be like to one day eat it.

Well.. today is the day!

YES, edible slime is a thing! Thank you Jello-O! They released two flavors:  Unicorn slime (strawberry) and MONSTER (lime). Honestly, I am both excited and nervous about this. I can’t stop the voice of my mother in my head telling me, “not to play with my food.” 

Are you excited to play with your food? 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2018, Y107. All Rights Reserved.