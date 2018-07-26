Jaycees Cole County Fair With Y107

Y107 is excited about fair season! Join Jordan Jay and Hannah on Tuesday as they broadcast live at the 2017 Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair! The fair is from Monday, July 30th – Saturday, August 4th and is open 5:00 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Monday night is FREE! Tuesday-Thursday is $10.00 and Friday & Saturday will be $15.00 at the gate!

The Fair is packed full of exciting events and concerts to enjoy. From animal showings to motocross there is something for everyone to enjoy. Click here for everything you need to know about the Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair!