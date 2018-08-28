IT’S NOT GOODBYE… IT’S SEE YOU LATER

TL;DR – I love you. Thank you for all the memories.

Hey! Hi! So I’m NEVER good at these things but I’ll try my best.

Obviously you clicked on this and felt compelled to read it. THANK YOU! (You’re going to get that a lot, so buckle in.)

*For the record, I feel like I’m writing a break up note right now*

I’m resigning from my position on Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show to take a position in Tennessee. This move is hard to make because I love this station but my goal is to work in a city like Chicago or New York and this will help me grow in my career.

I just wanted to say thank you so much for everything. For inviting me into your life. For allowing me to entertain you everyday for almost two years. As an outsider coming here, and it being one of my first full time gigs in radio (and my first morning show), I was SO NERVOUS I wasn’t going to fit in. But you made that transition an easy one. Thanks to you, I slowly learned how to pronounce roadways and towns properly (NOT VAN DIVER), all the Mizzou chants (M-I-Z, Z-O-U!) and learned that Mid-MO has so much MO to offer (jokes, get it) than I could have imagined. From the Pinnacles to Penguin Bar, from the Lake to Cooper’s Landing, this place has brought me so much joy and laughter and love and amazing and all the feels. And it’s all thanks to you.

It’s bittersweet to leave because on one hand, I love this place and the people and I love what I do and I love you. On the other, it’s a new chapter in my life and career that I have to take.

I want to thank Cosmo for allowing me to be his partner in crime every morning and to Zimmer for taking a chance on me. But like I said, most importantly, YOU. So thank you again for all the memories (no, I’m not quoting Fall Out Boy).

I hate saying goodbye. It’s so…. final. So, let’s say ‘See you soon.’ – JAX