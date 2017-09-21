JaX at CarMart for Customer Appreciation Day – 9/29

Since 1981, CarMart has been helping our community get behind the wheel of their next ride. To thank you for your business, they’re throwing you a party Sept. 29th.

Join JaX from 1p-3p for a free hot dog cook-out plus tons of awesome prizes. Take a spin on the prize wheel and you just might win cash, electronics, and other cool prizes loaded up on 4 Giant Tables! There’ll be plenty of other fun activities and games, so bring the whole family. The first 50 kids get a free “Drive Easy” item. Plus, someone will also be walking away with a Giant 55 Inch TV.*

And if you’re in the market for your next ride, drive away in one for as low as $199 down on select vehicles.

CarMart is located at 200 Business Loop 70 in Columbia. Event starts at 10a.

*TV given away at 5:30p, must be present to win.