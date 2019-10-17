Jason Aldean – Mizzou Arena – March 13

Country superstar Jason Aldean and his 2020 We Back Tour is headed to Mizzou Arena in Columbia on Friday, March 13th! And Morgan Wallen is coming with him! Tickets go on sale 10am next Friday!



Concert Details:

WHAT: 2020 We Back Tour

WHO: Jason Aldean with special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver

WHERE: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

WHEN: Friday, March 13th, 2020

TICKETS: Go on sale Friday, October 25th at 10am.