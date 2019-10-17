Listen Live
Jason Aldean – Mizzou Arena – March 13

Carson October 17, 2019 Concerts, Upcoming Events Leave a comment

Country superstar Jason Aldean and his 2020 We Back Tour is headed to Mizzou Arena in Columbia on Friday, March 13th! And Morgan Wallen is coming with him!  Tickets go on sale 10am next Friday!

Concert Details:

WHAT: 2020 We Back Tour
WHO: Jason Aldean with special guests Morgan WallenRiley Green and Dee Jay Silver
WHERE: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
WHEN: Friday, March 13th, 2020
TICKETS: Go on sale Friday, October 25th at 10am. 

 

