J.Lo & Ben Are Hitched!

20 years after their initial engagement Ben & Jennifer flew to Vegas this weekend!

Jennifer & Ben said their “I Dos” in a classic Elvis style Vegas wedding chapel, but no Elvis impersonator… they got there too late!!

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes…,” wrote Lopez, adding that she wore “a dress from an old movie” and Ben had “a jacket from his closet.” Then “we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives”.

Their original engagement was back in 2002 but the couple split in 2004. Their romance rekindled over the last year + and now they have an anniversary date of July 16, 2022!!!