The official trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is here and it’s got us all in our feels.

Tom Hanks is playing Fred Rogers in the new movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and the official trailer is out! Now, I’m someone with a lot of feelings and sometimes my emotions get the best of me. So it should come as no surprise when I tell you that I was bawling like a baby at my desk. You can see the trailer here but make sure you have plenty of Kleenex!