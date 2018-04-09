Listen Live
IT’S OFFICIAL: CARDI B IS PREGNANT

cosmo April 9, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Cardi B used her SNL performace this weekend to let the whole world know that “I’m Finally Free!”.

Saturday Nigh Live featured Cardi B as the musical guest. When she came out to perform her second song “Be Careful” she left no doubt to all the rumors that have been swirling for weeks.

Cardi took to her twitter to make it official

Her fiance rapper Offset also shared his praise for his baby mamma

