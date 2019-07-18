It’s Cole County Fair time and we’ve got your tickets

Y107 is excited for fair season! We can’t wait to see you there!

Fair season is here and Y107 has the ticket hookup! The Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County fair will run July 29-Aug 3. Monday’s admission is just $1, Tuesday-Thursday Admission is $10, and Friday and Saturday is $15. This year’s fair truly has something for everyone with entertainment like Five Turn Knot, Ricochet, Colt Ford, Drowning pool and more and of course rodeo event, truck and tractor pulls, and animal shows. For a full list of events click here.

Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show will have ticket 4-packs all next week!