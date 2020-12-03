IT’S BACK! Bachelorette Punishment Poker

What would you like to see our punishment be?

2020 has changed A LOT of things including the Bachelorette! It feels like the season just started even though it’s scheduled to end at the end of December with Matt James’s season starting in January. That being said we are down to the final 12 so we picked our teams for punishment poker. Here are our picks(photo credit American Broadcast Corporation):

Team Cosmo:

Blake

Ivan

Bennet

Ben

Demar

Ed

Team Lauren:

Noah

Riley

Eazy

Spencer

Brendan

Zac C

Who do you think will win? What do you think the punishment should be?