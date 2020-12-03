IT’S BACK! Bachelorette Punishment Poker

What would you like to see our punishment be?
2020 has changed A LOT of things including the Bachelorette! It feels like the season just started even though it’s scheduled to end at the end of December with Matt James’s season starting in January. That being said we are down to the final 12 so we picked our teams for punishment poker. Here are our picks(photo credit American Broadcast Corporation):
Team Cosmo:
Blake
Ivan
Bennet
Ben
Demar
Ed
Team Lauren:
Noah
Riley
Eazy
Spencer
Brendan
Zac C
Who do you think will win? What do you think the punishment should be?