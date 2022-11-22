Is Your Fav Grocery Store Open On Thanksgiving?

You’re running from feat to meal to family to friends…you forgot a pie! Where can you get groceries on Thanksgiving day in Mid-Mo?

Wal-Mart, Hy-Vee, Aldi, Prenger Foods, Schnuck’s & Sam’s Club stores will all be CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day. Many of those stores will have normal biz hours on Wednesday Nov 23rd the day before Thanksgiving.

Who is Open On Turkey Day??

Moser’s stores will be open on Thanksgiving from 6a-6p

Gerbe’s stores will be open until 3p but make a note that the pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving.