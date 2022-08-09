Is This (Literally) Your Dream Job?

If sleeping is your favorite thing in the world (and maybe content-creating is your second favorite thing in the world), Casper has a job for YOU!

They’re looking for anyone who can sleep… pretty much anywhere! And also capture it for social media! Here’s what you’d be doing:

Sleep

Sleep in our stores, and in unexpected settings out in the world

On the rare occasion you’re not sleeping, share your experience with others by creating TikTok-style content to be posted across Casper social media channels

Demonstrate your ability to sleep

Here are their “dream” candidate requirements:

Exceptional sleeping ability

A desire to sleep as much as possible

Willingness to be in front of or behind the camera capturing content

Ability to sleep through anything

A passion for sharing and talking about all things sleep through our social channels

I mean, pun obviously intended with “dream” job, but… that’s ACTUALLY the dream!

If you want to apply, post a video to TikTok explaining why YOU are perfect for the job, and tag @Casper and use the hashtag #CasperSleepers. ALSO fill out the application HERE and add your TikTok handle!

Okay… so… who is going to apply, if they’re not too busy falling asleep!