Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:
Sick man in the bed
Sick man in the bed

Is This (Literally) Your Dream Job?

Kristin Monica 1 day ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

If sleeping is your favorite thing in the world (and maybe content-creating is your second favorite thing in the world), Casper has a job for YOU!

They’re looking for anyone who can sleep… pretty much anywhere! And also capture it for social media! Here’s what you’d be doing:

  • Sleep
  • Sleep in our stores, and in unexpected settings out in the world
  • On the rare occasion you’re not sleeping, share your experience with others by creating TikTok-style content to be posted across Casper social media channels
  • Demonstrate your ability to sleep

Here are their “dream” candidate requirements:

  • Exceptional sleeping ability
  • A desire to sleep as much as possible
  • Willingness to be in front of or behind the camera capturing content
  • Ability to sleep through anything
  • A passion for sharing and talking about all things sleep through our social channels

 

I mean, pun obviously intended with “dream” job, but… that’s ACTUALLY the dream!

 

If you want to apply, post a video to TikTok explaining why YOU are perfect for the job, and tag @Casper and use the hashtag #CasperSleepers. ALSO fill out the application HERE and add your TikTok handle!

Okay… so… who is going to apply, if they’re not too busy falling asleep!

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer
Copyright 2022, Y107. All Rights Reserved