Inside Columbia Magazine Wants To Feature Your Hometown Hero

Inside Columbia Magazine is looking for a few stories of local businesses or people that are really going that extra mile to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Share a story of a “Hometown Hero” and they might be featured in a future issue.

Please nominate someone you think is deserving of winning the title “Hometown Hero” by using the survey link below, and give an explanation of why they deserve to win.

Winners will be featured in our May/June issue of Inside Columbia.

Submit A Hometown Hero