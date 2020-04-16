Listen Live
Inside Columbia Magazine Wants To Feature Your Hometown Hero

Carson April 16, 2020 Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Inside Columbia Magazine is looking for a few stories of local businesses or people that are really going that extra mile to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Share a story of a “Hometown Hero” and they might be featured in a future issue. 

As part of Inside Columbia Magazine’s #CoMoStrong campaign, they are highlighting local businesses and people going above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re looking for those who have gone the extra mile to help keep our community and residents safe.

Please nominate someone you think is deserving of winning the title “Hometown Hero” by using the survey link below, and give an explanation of why they deserve to win.

Winners will be featured in our May/June issue of Inside Columbia. 

Submit A Hometown Hero

