INDOOR HALLOWEEN OPTIONS FOR YOUR KIDS

The forecast for Halloween is pretty scary with cold temps, rain and maybe snow! Here a several ideas for you and the kids to check out!

Bass Pro Shop’s Great Pumpkin Celebration

Governor’s Mansion Jefferson City 100 Madison Street

When: 530p-7p

Holts Summit Fire and Police Departments

When: 5p-8p

Where: Faith Lutheran Church Jefferson City 2027 Industrial Drive

When: 4p-6p

Where: Eldon Elementary PTO Trunk or Treat Eldon Upper Elementary

When: 6p-8p

Hy-Vee Capital Mall Jefferson City Toys For Tots Trunk Or Treat

When: 6p-8p