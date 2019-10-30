INDOOR HALLOWEEN OPTIONS FOR YOUR KIDS

The forecast for Halloween is pretty scary with cold temps, rain and maybe snow! Here a several ideas for you and the kids to check out!
The cole trick or treat forecast have you a little frightened to take the kids out? Check out a few of these cool Halloween ideas
Bass Pro Shop’s Great Pumpkin Celebration
When: 4 to 8 p.m.
Where: Bass Pro Shops, 3101 Bass Pro Drive in Columbia, MO
Cost: Free! 🙂
Governor’s Mansion Jefferson City 100 Madison Street
When: 530p-7p
Christian Fellowship Church Fall Festival
Fun for the whole family with food trucks, bounce houses and more at this indoor event. There will be a non-scary costume contest. There will be a toddler area as well.
When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Christian Fellowship Church, 4600 Christian Fellowship Road.
Cost: Free admission, food for purchase.
Columbia Fire Station #9 Halloween Party
Everyone in Columbia is invited to come to Fire Station 9 to play games, listen to music and enjoy hot cocoa and candy.
When: 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Fire Station 9, 201 Blue Ridge Road.
Cost: Free.
Holts Summit Fire and Police Departments
When: 5p-8p
Ukatsu Middle School Halloween Lock-In
Bring your middle schooler for this all-night gaming lock-in at Ukatsu. They will be able to play games like Fortnite, Smash Bros, Overwatch and Minecraft. Plus, get $5 off your registration if your middle schooler has a 3.5 GPA or higher.
When: 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
Where: Ukatsu, 1214 Eugenia St.
Cost: $80.
Trunk or Treats Around The Area that will be moved indoors
Where: Midway Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 2600 N. Locust Grove Church Road.
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Midway Heights Baptist Church, 6801 W. Rollingwood Blvd.
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Open Door Church, 4838 Meadow Lark Lane.
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Faith Lutheran Church Jefferson City 2027 Industrial Drive
When: 4p-6p
Where: Eldon Elementary PTO Trunk or Treat Eldon Upper Elementary
When: 6p-8p
Hy-Vee Capital Mall Jefferson City Toys For Tots Trunk Or Treat
When: 6p-8p