INDOOR HALLOWEEN OPTIONS FOR YOUR KIDS

Carson October 30, 2019 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, Upcoming Events Leave a comment

The forecast for Halloween is pretty scary with cold temps, rain and maybe snow!  Here a several ideas for you and the kids to check out!

Bass Pro Shop’s Great Pumpkin Celebration

Stop by Bass Pro Shops for free trick-or-treating, crafts and games. Make sure to wear your costume for the costume parade starting at 6 p.m.

When: 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: Bass Pro Shops, 3101 Bass Pro Drive in Columbia, MO

Cost: Free! 🙂

 

Governor’s Mansion Jefferson City  100 Madison Street

When: 530p-7p 

 

 Christian Fellowship Church Fall Festival

Fun for the whole family with food trucks, bounce houses and more at this indoor event. There will be a non-scary costume contest. There will be a  toddler area as well.

When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Christian Fellowship Church, 4600 Christian Fellowship Road.

Cost: Free admission, food for purchase.

 

Columbia Fire Station #9 Halloween Party

Everyone in Columbia is invited to come to Fire Station 9 to play games, listen to music and enjoy hot cocoa and candy.

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Fire Station 9, 201 Blue Ridge Road.

Cost: Free.

 

Holts Summit Fire and Police Departments

When: 5p-8p

 

Ukatsu Middle School Halloween Lock-In

Bring your middle schooler for this all-night gaming lock-in at Ukatsu. They will be able to play games like Fortnite, Smash Bros, Overwatch and Minecraft. Plus, get $5 off your registration if your middle schooler has a 3.5 GPA or higher.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.

Where: Ukatsu, 1214 Eugenia St.

Cost: $80.

 

Trunk or Treats Around The Area that will be moved indoors

 

Where: Midway Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 2600 N. Locust Grove Church Road.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

 

Where: Midway Heights Baptist Church, 6801 W. Rollingwood Blvd.

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

 

Where: Open Door Church, 4838 Meadow Lark Lane.

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

 

Where: Faith Lutheran Church Jefferson City 2027 Industrial Drive

When: 4p-6p

 

Where: Eldon Elementary PTO Trunk or Treat Eldon Upper Elementary

When: 6p-8p

 

Hy-Vee Capital Mall Jefferson City Toys For Tots Trunk Or Treat

When: 6p-8p

