Imagine Dragons @ Sprint Center Jul 14

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY ® Award-winning IMAGINE DRAGONS has announced additional summer dates for their Evolve Tour, and that means…

THEY’RE COMING TO KANSAS CITY!!!

You’ll be signing “Whatever It Takes”, “Demons”, “Radioactive”, Believer”, and of course “FUNDIP” live at the Sprint Center Saturday, July 14th.

Imagine Dragons’ Evolve Tour will feature special guest Grace VanderWaal throughout the North American leg. The 14-year-old singer/songwriter rose to fame on “America’s Got Talent” with her signature ukulele sound and released her first full length album Just the Beginning in late 2017.

Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Saturday, March 3rd at 10am local time at LiveNation.com and via the Live Nation app. Fans can register starting now, Wednesday, February 21st at 12pm ET through Sunday, February 25th at 3pm ET for free access to the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale HERE , which will allow vetted fans to purchase tickets before the general public starting Tuesday, February 27th at 10am local time through Friday, March 2nd at 10pm local time.

Click here for the ticket link.

They’ll also offer 3 different VIP Packages. All 3 include the option of a premium reserved or General Admission pit ticket with early venue entry for prime concert viewing. ‘Whatever It Takes’ and ‘Believer’ VIP Packages include access to the ‘Evolve’ Pre-Party where fans can interact with Imagine Dragons show sets and memorabilia, including the band’s taiko drum used during their live performances of Radioactive. To view Imagine Dragons VIP Package details, click here.

Also this summer, HBO Documentary Films will release the Live Nation Productions documentary Believer, which follows Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds as he takes on a new mission to explore how the Mormon church treats its LGBTQ members.