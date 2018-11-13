Imagine Dragons New Album Is a D!

This album was tough for me to grade because I’m not really a die-hard fan for Imagine Dragons. I like their music and their performances, but they have always been on the back burner for me. Sorry…that’s my opinion.
When I listened to their new album Origins, I first gave each song a pretty harsh grade. But I always listen back to every song multiple times before I give a final grade. I’m glad I did cause they got a big ol “F” on the first listen. The second time, I tried to imagine being in the Y107 studio and playing them on air. Unfortunately, there were only a few songs I was able to see myself and others enjoy hearing on the radio.
Some of my favorites:
Natural – which scored a 8!
Machine – scored a 8!
Only – Holy cow I like this one!! 9!! (listen below)
Overall Final Grade: D
Which of the 15 songs on Origins is your favorite?
TRACK BY TRACK SCORES:
1.) Natural – 8
2.) Boomerang – 7
3.) Machine – 8
4.) Cool Out – 4
5.) Bad Liar – 6
6.) West Coast – 6
7.) Zero – 3
8.) Bullet In A Gun – 5
9.) Digital – 3
10.) Only – 9
11.) Stuck – 5
12.) Love – 7
13.) Birds – 5
14.) Burn Out – 8
15.) Real Life – 7
Total score: 91/150 = 60% = D