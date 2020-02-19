Tuesday is National Pancake Day

Join Cosmo & the Y107 Morning Show for IHOP’s National Pancake Day, benefitting Children’s Miracle Network! On Tuesday, February 25th, from 7AM to 7PM, IHOP is offering anybody who walks in the door a free short stack of pancakes. You’re encouraged to donate to our local Children’s Miracle Network while you’re there, with all proceeds going to University of Missouri Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The event is happening at both the Columbia and Jefferson City locations.

In celebration, Cosmo & Lauren will broadcast live from IHOP on Conley in Columbia from 6a-10a. There may even be a “Bachelor Theater LIVE” event to witness.

You’ll also have the chance to win tickets to see Bryce Vine at Central Methodist University this April. In addition, IHOP will have your chance to win free Pancakes for Life!

So, come by, say hi, eat pancakes and help out a great cause. We’ll see you there!