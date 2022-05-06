I have to tell you something…

I’m having a hard time figuring out how to put into words everything that I want to say.

I’ve always been pretty blunt so I’ll just start with I’ve accepted another position outside of radio. Sometimes opportunities arise that just makes sense. I was offered an opportunity that just makes sense for me and my family and it would be foolish of me not to take it. That being said I want to backtrack a little just to say that I have loved all 3 1/2 years of my time on Y107. Working in radio gave me so many amazing opportunities that I know I would never have gotten to do otherwise and it allowed me to meet so many incredible people from all across the state who I would otherwise never get to know of their awesome existence. I have loved entertaining you, hearing your story, getting your opinions on things, and learning your worldview. I want you to know that not a second of the opportunity was lost on me. I want to give a huge thank you to Cosmo who has been an amazing and patient mentor and become a great friend.

I’m staying in Columbia. You’ll still see me at Aldi and Stephen’s lake. I’ll still be loud. I’ll still be weird. I’ll just be sleeping a bit later.

Stay fun. Stay funky.

Love, Lauren