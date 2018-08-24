Hyvee on W. Broadway Evacuated; Area Schools on Lockdown

UPDATE: (2:20p) After a reported small controlled explosion, police have issued an all clear at the West Broadway Hy-Vee. They are removing caution tape. Employees are being allowed back inside, reportedly with a cheer.

———

UPDATE: (1:05p) – A suspect is reportedly in custody.

Update at 1:03 p.m. – A person of interest is now in custody. CITIZEN ALERT: People in the area of West Broadway and… Posted by Columbia Missouri Police Department on Friday, August 24, 2018

———–

UPDATE: (12:56p) – Police have reportedly found a suspicious package in a vehicle in the Hyvee parking lot. Reports are that the lot will be blocked off for the next 5 hours potentially.

————–

UPDATE: (12:42) – Reports that a man in his 70’s handed the bank teller a note that he was robbing the bank and had explosives in his car. He fled the scene. MO Highway Patrol is now looking for the vehicle and helicopters are circling. The schools have lifted lockdowns. The suspect has apparently not been apprehended. Reports that area stores are also being evacuated.

The man is described as a 70-year-old white male wearing a camouflage type shirt and stained blue jeans.

—————————–

Just after 11:30a this morning, parents were notified of school lockdowns at area schools due to an “incident”. No more details were provided. We have now discovered there is an incident a the Hyvee on West Broadway. Here’s what we know.

Just before noon, news sources confirmed an active police presence at Hyvee. The entrance was soon roped off as the store was closed.

I just saw everyone inside Hy-Vee evacuate. Police also evacuated the parking lot. #abc17news–@ZaraABC17 pic.twitter.com/dZ68PB38kb — ABC 17 News (@ABC17News) August 24, 2018

There are rumors of a bank robbery and another unidentified hazardous threat. By 12:15, it was reported that the bomb squad arrived on the scene. Shortly thereafter, employees were evacuated. A bomb has not been confirmed.

As for school lockdowns, several area schools have been placed on modified lockdown. They are as follows: West Middle School, Smithton Middle School, Paxton Keeley Elementary School, Fairview Elementary School, Russell Boulevard Elementary School and the Aslin Administration Building. Columbia Catholic is also on lockdown. Modified lockdown means no one is allowed in or out. The buildings are always locked as is.