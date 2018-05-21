Hummus the Healthy Alternative to Ice Cream?

The Hummus Shake

Summer is rapidly approaching us and we all want to get healthy and show off our bodies. However, we still want to enjoy the temptations in life. When you think of hummus does the word shake pop into your head? No? More like… healthy, right? Well, hummus shakes are now a thing!

They look like traditional frappuccinos… from the outside, but my oh my are they very different! The drink consists of chickpeas, tahini, frozen bananas, dates, almond mind, vanilla, and cinnamon. Surprisingly, the frozen bananas are what made me cringe.

There are a variety of flavors like butter pecan, chocolate, pistachio, and strawberry. The Hummus & Pita Co. claims the drink is all natural vegan, dairy, and gluten-free. Currently, this company is the only place you can officially buy the shake, but you can just make it at home yourself!

Would you try a hummus shake if you got the chance? I definitely would, although this is not going to be my chocolate milkshake replacement. Thank God for cheat days!!!

