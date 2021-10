We don’t know if the Chiefs will be back for their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl but the half time for the big game is set!WOW! Pepsi has inked a MASSIVE line up for their SBLVI Half Time Show for the big game in early 2022! The all-new SoFi Stadium, home to the LA Rams & Chargers will host the game and a star-studded line-up for halftime.

Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Dr. Dr