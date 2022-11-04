HS FB Playoffs Vs. Weather – Kickoff Times Changing

Tonight is a BIG one for HS Football playoffs with MANY teams across Y107-land competing in their District Semi-finals. Mother nature is making things difficult however. Not only will wind be a major player in the action, we’re also looking at rain and potential storms. As such, almost all kick-off times are changing, moving up at least an hour or more in many cases. Here’s what we have:

Class 2 – District 2

1) Blair Oaks vs 5) North Callaway – Kickoff now at 6p – (Hear the game on our sister station AM900 KFAL / 95.3 FM)

Class 2 – District 7

2) Centralia vs 3) Hallsville – Kickoff now at 6p

Class 3 – District 5

1) Moberly vs 4) Southern Boone – Kickoff now at 4p

2) Mexico vs 3) Boonville – Kickoff now at 4p

Class 4 – District 5

2) Jefferson City vs 3) Kirksville – Kickoff now at 6p

C;ass 5 – District 4

2) Helias vs 5) Battle – Kickoff now at 5p (Hear the game on our sister station AM 950 KWOS/ 104.5 FM)

Class 5 – District 5

1) Camdenton vs 5) Rolla – Kickoff at 2p

2) Lebanon vs 6) Waynesville – Kickoff at 2p

Class 6 – District 2

2) Rock Bridge vs 6) Hazelwood Central – Kickoff at 7p (Hear the game on our sister station KTGR FM 100.5/105.1)

Good luck to all teams!

And CONGRATS to Boys Soccer District Champs advancing to the State Quarterfinals!!

Helias (Class 2 – District 4 Champs)

Jefferson City (Class 3 – District 7 Champs)

Rock Bridge (Class 4 – District 7 Champs)

Additionally, GOOD LUCK to Blair Oaks Ladies Volleyball playing in the Class 3 State Title game at Noon TODAY!