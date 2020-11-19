Gearing up for the holidays, it’s time to think about portion control.

The holidays are a great time for family, gathering, and of course FOOD! They’re not always the best time for eating healthy and exercise though. I talked with my friends at Supplement Superstore about how to portion out meals on the big day to keep us all on track. Here are some of the tips and tricks they shared with me!

Make time for a workout

Yes, this is a big day to spend with your family, and a lot of families start their days early on holidays. It may be more difficult to find a spare half hour to work out but it’s just as important on Thanksgiving day as it is any other day. Maybe grab a cousin and go for a jog, or offer to walk your aunt’s dog.

Keep the end goal in mind

Let’s be real here; for a lot of us, holiday habits don’t just last one day. Sometimes we have to go to multiple gatherings spanning over several days, and then there’s the leftovers! it’s easy to forget about your goals, let yourself slip a little, and then realize one day that it’s been a month since you’ve been to the gym. Focus! Keep your goals at the forefront of your mind and remind yourself of how far you’ve come.

PORTION CONTROL

You should eat everything you want to on holidays. I will stand by that firmly. BUT, you should still watch how much of it you eat! This pic above is a representation of a well-portioned plate. The part of that I hate is that the whole carb section (the potatoes, the dessert, rolls, everything I love the most) is only about a quarter of the plate. That part will be tough but JUST LOOK at how big of a portion you get of turkey!!

Don’t give up on yourself

There’s a reason I saved this one for last. Ok, let’s say you skip the workout. Let’s say you completely fill your plate with potatoes and mac n cheese. let’s say you spend the entire rest of the day miserably full. THIS IS NOT THE END OF THE WORLD! Equally important, this is not the end of your progress. It’s one day. One day isn’t going to completely ruin the good habits you’ve set, and you won’t gain all your weight back in one day.