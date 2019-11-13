How Many Circles Do You See???

You see rectangles and you see squares but the real question is how many circles can you find?

See the circles yet?

Keep staring and wait… is that one? No?

For some of you they pop immediately. Some never at all.

How many circles did you find?

Wanna know how many there are?

You sure? Scroll waaaaay down

16 circles

There are 16 circles and it happens because of something called the Coffer Illusion. That is where your brain groups black, white and gray lines as either rectangles or circles. And now you know!

And there are 16 circles. Could you see them?