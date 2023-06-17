Y107 is proud to sponsor this year’s Hope For Heroes 5k in Jefferson City.

The Hope for Heroes 5K returns to Jefferson City on July 1st the Gold Star Memorial, with opening ceremonies at 7:30a, and the races beginning at 7:45a. And Cosmo will serve as your emcee!

Hosted by The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, Hope for Heroes benefits the VIP Veteran Pack Program. The program provides additional nutrition to food-insecure veterans. VIP Veteran Packs include ready-to-eat entrees, soup, and fruit and vegetables in easy-to-open cans, as well as toiletries such as razors, body wash and deodorant. They distribute VIP Veteran Packs in 13 counties, up from 9 counties last year, with ongoing efforts to further expand the program.

Entry fee is $35 per person. You can sign up and find out more about the race here.

Learn more about The Food Bank and all the ways you can help them here.

