Y107 is proud to be a sponsor of this year’s Hope For Heroes 5k.

The Hope for Heroes 5K is returning as an in-person event this year, along with a virtual option for those who wish to participate separately. The run/walk will be held at 7:30 a.m. on June 26 at Cosmo Park in Columbia.

Hosted by The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, Hope for Heroes benefits the VIP Veteran Pack Program. The program provides additional nutrition to food-insecure veterans. VIP Veteran Packs include ready-to-eat entrees, soup, and fruit and vegetables in easy-to-open cans, as well as toiletries such as razors, body wash and deodorant. We distribute VIP Veteran Packs in seven counties — Adair, Audrain, Benton, Boone, Cole, Callaway and Miller — with ongoing efforts to further expand the program.

Entry fee is $30 per person. You can sign up and find out more about the race here.

Register Online

Learn more about The Food Bank and all the ways you can help them here.

Event Details