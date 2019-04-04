HOOK UP OR HANG UP//Jessie and Lynn

Lynn was very open and honest with Jessie on why she ghosted him AND why she wants him to give her another shot! Do they agree to go out again?
Every woman will be on Lynn’s side because that’s just dating 101 for them, talk to and/or date multiple dudes then choose the hottest one. When/if that doesn’t work out, tries to reconnect with all the dudes she passed up. Happened to me dozens of times the last few years. Not all of them are as honest as her though, that’s respectable.