Hometown Memories

If you don’t live in your hometown, or if you were to ever leave MidMo, what are some things that you’d likely miss? Are there any sneaky things, maybe you don’t think you’d miss them, but seeing them again would bring you back?

In four minutes of the American Idol finale last night, I was overwhelmed with memories of MY hometown!

Leah Marlene, who came in third for the season is from Normal, Illinois. Usually, when I tell people where I’m from, I say Bloomington, because it’s a little more well known than Normal, but the two cities intermingle like they’re one, and for the majority of my time, I lived in Normal!

If you didn’t watch this season or want to see it again, here was Leah’s emotional “going home” package:

At 0:26 You see a group of radio stations. THAT is the building I first started radio at. THAT is the building where I met my now-fiancé.

At 0:29 you see “Faith Rinker: Radio Host.” Faith is one of my VERY good friends. We have like 30 people coming to our wedding, and she is one of them!

At 0:36 you see a clip of Leah doing her first radio interview at age 8. THAT was the station I started on, WBNQ. The chair she’s sitting in is where I sat opposite my now-fiancé, then best friend and co-host.

At 1:01 you see Normal Community West High School, and while I didn’t go to THAT high school, I dated a guy who did! I watched crosstown football games in their stadium… and…

At 1:30 you see the stage and some of the audience seating at Normal West… where I spent a couple summers doing Summer Theatre.

At 2:49 you see Uptown Circle. I lived about a block away from there and used to walk to all the festivals, fairs, and summer happenings that used to happen in Uptown Normal! Heck, maybe I even watched Leah Marlene perform there!

At 3:36 you see the historical Normal Theatre that plays old movies and is ICONIC to the city! Also, what you don’t really see, it’s all basically campus for Illinois State University. You can see Watterson Towers at 3:39

Anyway, that was a really fun trip down memory lane, so I want to hear from YOU! Shout out some small memory you have from YOUR hometown, or if you still live in your hometown, what’s a memory you have from several years ago that the sight of a space will always make you think of?