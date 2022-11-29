The Ultimate Guide To the Holiday Classics & Specials This Season!

It’s the WORST when you’re ready to settle into the cold winter evening, flip on the tube, and your all-time favorite Christmas special is ending. UGGGGHHHH!!! So we’ve done the homework for you. Here’s when all those specials are airing so you can adjust your schedule now, and not miss a single one!

Wed. Nov 30th – Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting followed by Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around – NBC – Starting at 7p

followed by – NBC – Starting at 7p Thurs. Dec. 1st – “ Santa Claus is Coming to Town ” – ABC – 7p

” – ABC – 7p Sat. Dec 3rd – “The Story of Santa Claus” – ABC -8p

– ABC -8p Mon. Dec 5th – “The Great Christmas Light Fight” – ABC – 7p

– ABC – 7p Thurs. Dec. 8th – “CMA Country Christmas “- ABC – 8p

“- ABC – 8p Sat. Dec 10th- “ Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer ” – CBS – 7p

” – CBS – 7p Sat. Dec 10th – “ Frosty the Snowman ” & “ Frosty Returns ” – CBS – 8p & 8:30 p.m. respectively

” & “ ” – CBS – 8p & 8:30 p.m. respectively Mon. Dec 12th – “The Great Christmas Light Fight” – ABC – 7p

– ABC – 7p Tues. Dec 13th – “ Mickey Saves Christmas ,” followed by “ Olaf’s Frozen Adventure ,” “ Disney Prep & Landing ,” and “ Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice ” – ABC – Starting at 7p

,” followed by “ ,” “ ,” and “ ” – ABC – Starting at 7p Wed. Dec 14th – “ A Very Backstreet Holiday” ABC – 7p

ABC – 7p Thurs. Dec 15th – “Beauty and the Beast LIVE” – 7p – ABC

– 7p – ABC Tues. Dec 20th – “ Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! ” – CBS

” – CBS Tues. Dec 20th – “ Santa Claus is Coming to Town ” – ABC – 7p

” – ABC – 7p Tues. Dec 20th – “ How the Grinch Stole Christmas ” (2018) – NBC – 7p

” (2018) – NBC – 7p Thurs. Dec 22nd-Dec. 25th – “ A Charlie Brown Christmas ” – Limited FREE engagement – Apple TV app / tv.apple.com

” – Limited FREE engagement – Apple TV app / tv.apple.com Fri. Dec 23rd – “ How the Grinch Stole Christmas ” (1966) – NBC – 7p

” (1966) – NBC – 7p Sat. Dec 24th – “ Home Alone ” – ABC – 7p

” – ABC – 7p Sat. Dec 24th – “ It’s a Wonderful Life ” – NBC – 7p

” – NBC – 7p Sat. Dec 24th-25th – “A Christmas Story” – TBS/TNT – 24-hour marathon

As always, double-check your local listings and they can vary the schedule as they see fit.

By the way… If you have AMC, they’re playing pretty much ALL the classics! Might want to find it and leave it there. FREEFORM would be a great back-up.