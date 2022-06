I am ALREADY excited for this!

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Return for the Sequel! The Sanderson sisters will hit Disney+ on September 30th.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the sisters, and they are looking for revenge. It is now up to three high school students to stop the witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Is it the end of September, yet???