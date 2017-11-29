But probably not in the way Ming Xi would have liked..
VS Model Ming Xi looked absolutely beautiful as she took the runway. This was arguably the biggest show of her career. Everything was going well until she approached the pinnacle of the stage.
We’ve all been there. You could see the look in her eyes. She wanted to cry. She wanted to run, but thankfully, fellow model Gizele Oliveira was there to help her up.
She responded to the fall on her Instagram.
As many of you may already know, I fell during my 5th year walking at the Victoria's Secret show yesterday. It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother's and my people's eyes. However, the support I received from everyone yesterday was incredible and I am truly grateful to everyone who was there for me. @ed_razek Thank you for your supportive words and your continuous support throughout these 7 years. @giizeleoliveira Thank you for helping me up after the fall, it was a very selfless and loving act from you. Thank you to all the girls who rushed to comfort me at backstage after what had happened, you are all family to me. Lastly thank you to everyone who sent and left me supportive messages. I will pick myself up from where I fell, and I will keep going in order to repay all the support you all have given me!! ❤️️#vsfashionshow @victoriassecret
Victoria’s Secret didn’t shy away from the fall either but rather embraced it.
Angels always get back up—cheers to @mengyaoxi for her grace & determination! #VSFashionShow 👏 pic.twitter.com/QbJsXsiz43
— Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 29, 2017