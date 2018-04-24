High School Girl Asks The Rock to Prom and Gets A Surprise

If you’ve ever wanted to invite a celebrity to the Prom or other gala, history has shown, JUST DO IT! You never know what the result might be. Once again, the unbelievable has happened for a High School girl who invited The Rock to Prom.

SPOILER ALERT – He responded!

A little bit of backstory. Katie Kelzenberg, a senior at Stillwater Area High School in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota couldn’t find a Prom date and had the extravagant idea of asking Dwayne the Rock Johnson over twitter. What would it hurt, right?

She never thought she’d get a response. Well, never say never!

He sent a message to the school to be played over the announcement, with a big surprise!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprises SAHS student Stillwater Area High School senior Katie Kelzenberg had quite the surprise this morning. She received a special message from actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Last week, Katie asked Johnson to prom on Twitter. Today he sent a special message via the morning announcements at school. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to accept her invite because he is shooting a movie in Hawaii. Instead, he rented out an entire theater for Katie and her friends, along with students from SAHS, to watch his latest movie Rampage. #PonyPride Posted by Stillwater Area High School on Friday, April 20, 2018

And just to make sure, he also sent a response on Instagram. He even shared the video above on his Insta.

And sure enough, Saturday night, he delivered on that promise.

Moral of the story, if you want it bad enough, just try. In today’s connected world, you just never know. Congrats Katie!