Area High School Teams Continue to District Finals!

It was another exciting week/weekend of High School post-season play. While some seasons ended, many continue, right into the District Championship Games. Here’s what’s coming up Friday Night!

Class 2 – District 2 – 1) Blair Oaks will face 3) St. Francis Borgia

Class 2 – District 7 – 3) Hallsville will face 1) Bowling Green

Class 3 – District 5 – 1) Moberly vs 3) Boonville

Class 4 – District 5 – 2) Jefferson City vs 1) Hannibal

Class 5 – District 4 – 2) Helias vs 4) Timberland (Hear the game on our sister station KWOS 950am / 104.5 FM)

Class 5 – District 5 – 1) Camdenton vs 2) Lebanon

Class 6 – District 2 – 2) Rock Bridge vs 5) DeSmet (Hear the game on our sister station KTGR FM 100.5/105.1)

Good luck to all teams!

And CONGRATS to REPEAT CLASS 3 STATE CHAMPS Blair Oaks Lady Falcons Volleyball!!!

Also 3 area Boys Soccer teams are District Champs advancing to the State Quarterfinals!!